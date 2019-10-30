Osun governor congratulates Buhari on Supreme Court victory

The Governor of Osun State , Mr Adegboyega Oyetola today congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the Supreme Court, saying the victory was a sweet one.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, the governor said that the Supreme Court's decision had put paid to the legal battle over the 2019 presidential election.

The governor further noted that lovers of democracy must commend the resilience of the judiciary in deepening the country’s democracy through its sound judgments.

“On behalf of the people and government of the State of Osun, I congratulate our president, Muhammadu Buhari, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

“With this judgement, it is my hope that the verdict has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and provocation that greeted the 2019 presidential election.

“I congratulate the leadership and all members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on this victory,” Oyetola said.