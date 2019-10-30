Police arraign teenager for assault, stealing 

Kehinde Okeowo, an 18-year- old boy was arraigned today before a Chief Magistrate Court in Osogbo, Osun State for stealing and assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that on 27th of October, 2019 at about 07:00pm at Okinni junction in Osogbo, the accused and other at large conspired together and assaulted one Adepoju Suraju as a result of this he sustained deep cut on his forehead.

ASP Fagboyinbo further stated that the accused stole one tecno phone valued N7,500, two tecno phone N6,500 each and cash sum of N45,000 all valued N59,000, property of Kehinde Okeowo.

The Prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused was contrary to and punishable under section 355 and 390(9) of the criminal code Cap 34 vol. II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused pleaded not guilty of the offense levelled against him. He has no legal counsel.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Adebola Ajanuku granted the accused bail with the sum of N50,000 and one surety that residence within the Osogbo.