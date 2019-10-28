FIRS Clarifies Fire Incident In Headquarters

The Federal Inland Revenue Service has stated that nothing critical to its operations was affected by the fire incident, which occurred at its headquarters on Saturday. The Service made this known in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday. Signed by Wahab Gbadamosi, Head, Communications and Servicom Department, the statement said the fire, which broke out at 5.10pm, affected the canteen located at Annex 1 of the headquarters where old and disused computers awaiting disposal are kept.

Aside from the disused computers, the fire affected stationery items such as envelopes and printing paper.

“The FIRS, hereby, assures the general public that nothing critical to FIRS operations was affected,” the Service said.

It added that officials of the Federal Capital Territory Fire Service arrived the scene a couple of minutes after the fire began and worked with security and safety officers of the FIRS to put it out within two hours.

FIRS Chairman, Tunde Fowler, the statement further said, visited the scene of the fire incident for first-hand assessment of the situation, which cause the FCT Fire Service Department is currently investigating. Fire Service officials also visited the scene again on Monday.

The FIRS commended the Fire Service Department for its timely response as well as members of the public and the media for their interest in the health of FIRS operations.