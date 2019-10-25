Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Reacts On The Deadline Of Enugu Airport

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Worldwide has issued a warning to the Federal Government over the deadline for the completion of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

This comes amidst the extension deadline from December 2019 to April 2010 by the Aviation Ministry.

Reacting to the development, the OYC said any further shift in the date from April would be stoutly resisted.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the groups President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and the Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.

The Youth group said that it has diligently studied the recent explanation of Minister of Aviation Hon. Hadi Sirika before the House of representatives, on the extension of time for the re-opening of Akanu ibiam Int’l Airport Enugu, describing the ministers explanation as a ruse.

They, however, said Igbo youths would give him the benefit of the doubt to prove his sincerity “if he relocates in earnest to Enugu to monitor the progress of the rehabilitation of the entire facilities on the Airport, to meet up the international status by all standards which includes, the installation of Night landing facilities to accommodate more international flights that uses night landing facilities which had been missing in the airport for decades now.

“We expect the completion of the New terminal building with modern amenities abandoned deliberately after the exit of Former Aviation Minister, Sen Stella Odua, and expansion of the runaways.

“We wish to remind Sen Hadi Sirika that we are already on the ground monitoring the situation independently. “We will not tolerate any substandard work as rumored and expect to see him relocate to Enugu earlier so to meet up with the new deadline as any further excuses for further delay beyond 2020 April will not be entertained.

“We urge Igbo to exercise patience till the new date of re-opening of the Akanu Ibiam Int’l airport for Easter celebration of April 2020.

“We assure Igbo that the palliative care and measures of South East Governors through Engr Chris Okoye’s Committee will ensure tight security throughout the Xmas festival from Sam Mbakwe Int’l Cargo Airport Owerri Imo State to their destinations.”

They equally urged the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to take the non interest loan (TraderMoni), initiative targeted at petty traders who require small capital to startup or boost their businesses, to the victims of Onitsha taker fire.

OYC added that the Federal Government should also direct the Bank of industry and Central Bank of Nigeria to offer soft loans to the Onitsha traders who are in deep agony and distress.

The group said that it has written formerly to international economic bodies on the need for timely intervention on the poor State of Onitsha fire victims.

In another development, Isiguzoro appealed for the re-opening of the closed border, noting that though the closure was nice but should be opened before the Christmas festival season.

“We Commend President Muhammadu Buhari on the closure of the land borders to help local producers and farmers and also addressing the incessant crime committed through our land borders.

“This development undoubtedly has encouraged the local production of Rice in every part of Nigeria, especially the famous production of Abakilki Ebonyi State, rice.

“We call on our neighboring countries to put up strict rules and regulations across the borders to enable the federal Government rescind its decision on Border closure, as no nation closes her borders indefinitely.

“We urge the Government to negotiate through its agencies with our neighbouring agencies so to re-open the closed borders before the Christmas festival season,” he said.