You Can’t Be Rich Without Money Rituals

I sat with an older friend, Oct. 21, discussing. The venue is this village that I prefer its serenity for the noisy city, at least, for now.

Being in his early 70s or late 60s, we discussed many things at a time. One was my quest to achieve this & that before a certain age.

Not that I’m aspiring for much like the Founders of Apple, Facebook, Globacom, MTN & others. I want to live a moderate but an influential life.

To my chagrin, my friend thundered, “My father told me that ‘you can’t be rich without involving in money rituals’.”

I didn’t know how to convince my friend that in the modern era, millions of people across the world are billionaires without denting their image or sullying their names.

When I asked him if he has any child that is schooled, he said yes. I asked him if he had the mindset that his child must go through money rituals before becoming rich, he looked at me, narrowing his thought.

I told him that there are persons paid millions of USD at their work places every month apart from innovators that earn millions of USD per day.

Luckily, my friend appologised, saying that he now understood that all money is not by money rituals.

Is whoever making a progress a ritualist?

*©Odimegwu Onwumere*

Oct. 22 2019.

