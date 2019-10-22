Another Medical Director Fired In Delta

In continuation of it's implementation of measures at repositioning government hospitals in the State for better service delivery, the Medical Director, Eku General Hospital, Dr. Vincent Oziga, has been replaced with Dr. Lucky Oyeye with the mandate to address the challenges being experienced by users of the hospital.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, made the disclosure in a statement Monday, warning that government would no longer hesitate to replace any Medical Director who fails to meet up with the responsibility of providing improved services to patients.

According to the statement, leadership of government hospitals have the responsibility to provide effective and efficient services in order to be able to justify the resources government is putting into the health sector.

He called on all staff working in the hospitals to work in the best interest of the hospitals they are working in and at the same time the communities with the view to address the lose of trust by the public due to decline in quality health care in the hospitals.

The leadership of the hospitals were directed to fashion out strategies to improve the quality of health delivery as government has commenced renovations and facelift of hospitals and procurement of more medical equipment.

He added that with the State's Contributory Health Scheme and its collaboration with the Federal government in the implementation of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund more money will be available to fund the health sector.