Nigeria Supreme Council For Ecclesiastical Affairs  (nscea) Frowns At And Kicks Against Apostle Sunday Chukwu-eguzolugo As Jesus Christ In Nigeria*

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs (NSCEA) has frowned at, kicked against and warned DR. SEGUN IJAGBEMI at his claim that one Apostle Sunday Chukwu-Eguzolugo is or should be reconed with as the Jesus Christ in or of Nigeria, an unscriptural statement.

Bishop. Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, who is the Secretary of the Elders Council of the body, NSCEA, who also speaks on unbehalf of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) says this can trigger religious crisis. In that this claim is not only an heresy but amounts to apostacy, in her discussion with DR. SEGUN IJAGBEMI the Chairman of JMPP yesterday.

Dr. Segun Ijagbemi has stated that:

*MESSIAH: A NORMAL HUMAN BEING FROM SOUTH EAST SHALL USHER IN AN ERA OF WORLD PEACE AND PROSPERITY BEGINNING FROM NIGERIA*

He continued,

The Holy Quran (4:175)

“The final Messiah will be a normal human being, born of human parents carrying the spirit and glory of the Messiah. *Jesus is not coming back again to the earth physically but in a celestial spirit that shall rest on a human body and enable His spirit of righteousness to dominate the lives of humanity;* just as satan whose reign has finally come to an end, never walked visibly on our streets, yet, his spirit dominated the life of his followers before being rounded up, and now in chains."

Again, Ijagbemi adds unsripturally: " It is now certain that that *son of man* is already born. An igbo from the south eastern Nigeria, a descendent of King David, who will usher in an era of national, continental and world peace. *Apostle Sunday Chukwu EGUZOLUGO* will be in power for only six year tenure. He will eventually bequeath his presidency and the spirit of the Messiah to his successors."

And that, " *This final Messiah will be the greatest leader and political genius that the world has ever seen. He will likewise be the wisest man ever to have lived.* He will put these extraordinary talents to use to precipitate a worldwide *Justice Must Prevail Party (JMPP) leadership revolution which was revealed to him in the house of his Muslim friend in Kaoje Kebbi State* that will bring perfect social justice to humanity, and influence all people to worship God with a pure heart beginning from Nigeria." ( By Dr. Olusegun Ijagbemi, National Chairman, Justice Must Prevail Party).”

Adesanya- Davies says, the claim is so heretic and the claimes must be stopped immediately by any lover of God, believer in Christ and Christianity in Nigeria. According to the Bible, St John in the Gospel already had to combat this error: "For many deceivers have gone out into the world, men who will not acknowledge the coming of Jesus Christ in the flesh" ( 2 Jn 7; cf. 1 Jn 4:1-1). "Behold, He is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see Him--even those who pierced Him. And all the tribes of the earth will mourn because of Him. So shall it be ..." Revelation 1:7. Says the word of God.

Bishop Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies

Secretary, Elder Council, NSCEA

Nigeria.