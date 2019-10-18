Another Major Landslide Strikes Nanka, Activist Demands Action

The sleepy community of Ubahu village in Nanka town of Orumba North LGA has suffered another gully erosion related multiple landslide. The Obeagu gully erosion erupted on the morning of Tuesday October 15, 2019 following heavy rainfall.

The multiple eruption which damaged farmlands, homes, major access roads and economical trees also brought down electric power lines. The main access road to neighboring Umudala village from Ubahu village was severed.

Already the indigenous clan members resident in the area of the Obeagu gully erosion have abandoned their homes and farmland lands for safer areas of the community. The family Late Francis Eze who has a home near the Obeagu gully erosion has since abandoned their home. Other families have also abandoned their homes.

During the Peter Obi administration, in the rainy season of 2008, Governor Peter Obi paid a visit to Obeagu gully erosion following another multiple landslide which swept the home of Madam Bridget Eze. Governor Peter Obi made the pledge to assist the people of Ubahu village to ameliorate the fast growing gully erosion. The Governor promised to construct gutter channels to control the storm flow. The gutters have yet to be constructed.

In 2010, the gully became more aggressive as a result of increased unregulated storm flow. Within the short period of 2009 to 2019, Obeagu gully erosion doubled its original size.

In their efforts to ameliorate the growing disaster, the village leaders took up self-action. They started by providing land for some of the families that lost their lands. They embarked on opening another access road to Umudala village and to install new electric power lines.

But the fear of further landslides remains a constant remainder to the villagers. The fear the gully may grow further. They appear hopeless and without help. This is according to a USA trained Environmental Engineer and activist, Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe, an indigene of the community who is the Nigerian coordinator of a non-governmental organization ‘Rural Community Development Outreach’. He decried the situation as a nature's crime against the people of Nanka.

He says “with the end of every rainy season, the people of Nanka loses land to landslides. Farmlands and homes. This is while of leaders go to overseas for jamborees on our collective treasury. Ubahu Nanka has become the shining beckon of fear and uncertainty owing to abandoned gully erosions that has regained the propensity to erupt into violent landslides. The hopelessness may result to another unpleasant outcome if care is not take. It is time for the Nation Assembly to consider setting up a commission to address this issue - a gully erosion community’s development commission”.

Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe called on the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano to remember the people of Ubahu village in the disbursement of ecological funds. He says Nanka houses the largest and most active gullies in south east and in the entirety of Nigeria. “Ubahu village needs gutters and tarred roads. It is not news that the previous administration of Peter Obi abandoned the people of Nanka. We have hope you will not abandon us”.

“It is worthy of mention that last year, the Obiano administration through the ministry of environment launched a tree planting exercise to help curb the scrooge of gully erosion. Mr. Governor it would be great to extend the exercise to Ubahu village.”

For more info

Me: 0813 669 7979

[town PG = 0803 329 9574]

[Village vigilante = 0806 125 3875]

[Igwe of Nanka = 0803 272 3475]