President Buhari Approves N10 Billion For Enugu Airport Rehabilitation

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N10billion as an intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

The President disclosed this in a tweet on his official handle @MBuhari which read: “I have approved the sum of N10billion for an Intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.

“Even as we have many items competing for our limited resources, we will continue to prioritize infrastructure investments in every part of the country. It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed; we will keep doing this,” President Buhari tweeted.

The intervention fund approval follows an earlier meeting between the South-East leaders and with President Buhari at the State House Council Chambers in Abuja.

The leaders during the meeting called for special Federal Government intervention for the speedy completion of the Enugu International airport and rehabilitation of federal roads in the region.

Speaking on behalf of the leaders, Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, urged the President to declare a state of emergency on roads in the South East.

“We are here to kindly urge Mr. President to approve special funds for the Akanu Ibiam Airport just like what was done for Abuja Airport,” he said.

Governors at the meeting include Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

Also, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader representing southeast Caucus in National Assembly and Senator Sam Egwu were at the meeting.

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim was also at the meeting. Former Governors from South-East region at the meeting include Martin Elechi of Ebonyi State; Okwesilieze of Enugu State; Sullivan Chime of Enugu State; Achike Udenwa of Imo State, and Ikedi Ohakim also of Imo state.