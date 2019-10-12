World Bank To Support 50 Communities With N500 Million In Borno

The World Bank-assisted Community and Social Development Programme (CSDP) has earmarked N500 million for provision of support to 50 communities affected by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno state.

The CSDP Programme Manager, Alhaji Chiroma Usman disclosed this Friday at a 2-day training workshop on Community and Group Management Committees on Projects held in Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

He added that the projects will however cover aras like, water supply, health, education, environment, housing and livelihood support for 50 communities across eight (8) selected local government areas in the state.

Usman further said that the workshop was also aimed at creating awareness on Work Bank assisted projects, activities and mobilize participants to facilitate successful implementation of the projects in the selected LGAs.

According to him, each of the 50 communities and management development committees will receive N10 million for different interventions based on their needs.

He said' "So far, the CSDP have executed about 115 projects focused at improving access of the poor to natural and social infrastructure services in seven LGAs in Borno in 2018."