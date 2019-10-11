Army Will End Boko Haram Insurgency in 3 Months If Helicopters Are At The Trenches ...General Adeniyi

As Joint National Assembly Committee on Army Assesses Army Equipment, Facilities in Borno

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquaters, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Major General Olusegun Gabriel Adeniyi said the Nigerian Army will end Boko Haram Insurgency within 3 months if helicopters will be made available at the trenches of the warfront.

He also said that Boko Haram Terrorists are not formidable forces that Nigerian army can not defeat.

Adeniyi who stated this Thursday while receiving members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Army at the Theater Command Headquaters Maiduguri added that, "with the support of the federal government and national assembly, very soon we will eliminate boko haram terrorists from the territory of Nigeria".

" We have established in every town in the northern Borno strong response and super camps that will counter any threat or attack from the boko Haram.

"Boko haram terrorists wanted to enter here in Maiduguri along Damaturu-Maiduguri road but we got their heads off and they have ran away. Last week, I killed 50 boko haram terrorists and I will kill more.

"I have no respect for Boko haram terrorists. I am not afraid of boko haram terrorists. Because boko haram terrorists are cruel and heartless.

" We have constraints but they are not unsomountable to give boko haram insurgents chance to do any thing. All we are asking from you is to support and encourage us to finish the work", Adeniyi said.

"The troops are happy that you people are around to see and appreciate what they are doing. They are now looking decent, neat and more professionals in uniform for simple identification in every operation unlike in the past.

" Nigerian Army will end boko haram insurgency in three months if we will get helicopters at the the national trenches in the war front ", Adeniyi added.

The Leader of the National Assembly Joint Committee's on Army who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno South senatorial district at the national assembly appreciated the efforts of the officers and soldiers while assuring them that the national assembly will always support and encourage them to do their work well professionally.

Ndume added that the purpose of their visit to Maiduguri was to assess the facilities, equipments and other armoury or machinery available to ascertain their capability, functionality, durability and otherwise of what they have for operations with a view to go back and report to the national assembly what they have seen for his colleagues to find turn a better way forward for the Nigerian army, particularly, in the areas of operational equipments and welfare.

The Chairman House Committee on Army, House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas from Adamawa state said the house will continue to encourage them and ensure that the army achieve it's mandate in the fight against insurgency.

The Joint National Assembly Committees on Army members were earlier at the Cashew Plantation, Delta Camp, 251 Battalion, Garrison Command, 7 Division on inspection of equipments and facilities at the trenches where the Garrison Commander, Sector 1, 7 Division, Brigadier General A. Sunday conducted them round the formation to inspect the arsenal, RPGs, trenches and machine gun vans stationed at the Strong Response Areas for the boko haram insurgents.

The Garrison Commander who was also in company of the Theater Commander, Major General Olusegun Adeniyi and GOC, 7 Division, NA Maiduguri, Brigadier General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim added that the Garrison command was responsible for security within and around Maiduguri metropolis and handling all the 4 units battalions around the state capital comprising of 251, 211, 195 and 333 Battalions within the range of 1-75 km of the city established since 2015.