Delta Government Reiterates Commitment For Effective Water Service Delivery

Delta State Water Regulatory Unit under the state ministry of Water Resources Development, has reiterated its sommitment towards ensuring quality services in the water sector through the effective implementation of the water laws and policies so that Deltans, especially water consumers get value for the services.

The Chairman of the State Water Regulatory Unit/committee, Engr. Henry Idama made the disclosure during separate advocacy visits to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources Development, Dr (Mrs) Felicia Adun and the State team leader of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mr. Adedayo Marks Adeyemi in Asaba.

Engr. Idama, who is the Director of Dams and Reservoir in the Ministry, said that the purpose of the visits was to intimidate them that the Unit had already hit the ground running with several advocacy meetings among the members of the committee aimed at evolving critical measures of impacting on the water sector through collective brainstorming among members and to solicit for their support.

The State Water Regulatory Unit /committee Chairman, however, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, USAID and other international donor agencies for their uncommon passion and for collaborating with the state government towards improving on the status of the water sector in Delta State, adding that when the water laws were effectively being implemented, the narratives would change.

While stressing the strong need for the Water Regulatory Unit to have separate budgetary provisions from the state government in the 2020 Delta State budget to enable it carry out a number of crucial activities, Engr. Idama appealed to all stakeholders in the water sector particularly the service providers and water consumers to cooperate with the Unit in its determination to ensure standards in the provision and distribution of water, just as he said that the laws would be strictly enforced to protect both the interest of all the stakeholders in the sector.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources Development, Dr (Mrs) Felicia Adun enjoined the Unit to contribute their quota towards taking the water sector to enviable heights, and applauded Engr. Henry Idama led water regulatory unit/committee for being proactive as well it's commitments and resilient approach to its assignment.

In their separate remarks, the State team leader of USAID, Mr. Adedayo Marks Adeyemi, the Utility Technical Specialist, Engr. Raymond Akanasa and Mr. Ogunlana Olatunji, who is the USAID Utility Operations Specialist stated that the objective of the E-WASH programme waste change the negative narratives of lack of absence of sustainable services in the sanitation and water sector.

Mr. Adeyemi, particularly maintained that the role of the Regulatory Unit was to serve as a catalyst for enhancing sustainable services, adding that the Unit should not compromise on its tasks, even as he pledged the support of the USAID programme to the State Water Regulatory Unit to enable it function optimally.

Engr. Akanasa and Mr. Olatunji recalled that the programme was designed to ensure that Deltans accessed potable water supply, sanitation and hygiene through the strengthening of the State Urban Water Corporation, saying that it was necessary for Delta State Government to make budgetary provision for the Water Regulatory Unit which would metamorphose into a Commission.