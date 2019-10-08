Yobe Govt To Partner NTIC’s On Education Reforms

The Governor of Yobe State, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni has said that the state government will partner the Nigeria Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) as part of effort to revitalise education sector in the state.

He stated this when the NTIC delegation led by its Managing Director Feyzullah Bilgin, visited him in Abuja Monday.

The governor added that as a result of the emergency his administration declared on Yobe’s education sector, the state government will intensify efforts and build partnerships to revitalize the education sector.

His words “I am very impressed with what you are doing at Yobe NTIC and the achievements you have recorded. Your performance is very encouraging. We will continue to partner with you not just on Yobe NTIC but on what we can do together to replicate the successes in all our schools”.

Buni however pointed out that the dismal performance of many Yobe students in qualifying examinations such as WAEC and NECO led him to declare an emergency in the state’s education sector. He said there is urgent need to revitalise education in the state.

“As you may know, I have declared a state of emergency in education based on the statewide performance of our students especially in WAEC and NECO. Apart from the Yobe NTIC, there is almost no other school that is doing very well in these examinations.

"This is why we said that basic and secondary education need serious attention. We believe that a society without quality education is doomed”, Buni said.

He further said that he has already established a technical committee which is working to advice on how to proceed with revitalizing the education sector and ensuring a very solid foundation at the basic education level.

“I believe that with the technical committee and with you around, we can work together to address the situation. I believe it is worth the effort even if education is all we could deliver at the end of the day”, Buni said.