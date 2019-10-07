DINABI sensitises students with visual impairments on ways to break barriers

A Non-profit organization, Disability Not A Barrier Initiative (DINABI) has sensitized students with visual impairments at the Government Special School for the Blind, Ikere-Ekiti in Ekiti State on ways to break disability barriers and achieve their full potential in life.

Tagged: "Back to School Version 2.1", the Executive Director of DINABI, Engineer Olajide Funso Benjamin said the event was aimed at sensitizing the students on how to cope with disabilities and how to live a fulfilled life.

Benjamin who is also physically challenged while lecturing the students and urged them to stay focused on the positives and never to give up.

He also advised them to challenge themselves and try new things, to be polite and stay calm with obnoxious people. He also urged them to accept their disability and move on.

Benjamin appealed to the federal government to implement the national disability acts by establishing a national disability commission.

He said "the establishment of the commission will further give hope to 27million Nigerians living with disabilities and give them sense of belonging".

Speaking on the occasion on behalf of the state government, Hon Eyitayo Fabunmi who is a Board member of EKSCIDA said the administration of Governor Kayode Fayemi will do everything possible to make persons with disabilities happy.

He said the student who have disabilities could learn from the founder of DINABI.

The Chairman of Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) in Ekiti state, Mr Omotola Omotunla advised the students not to see their present situation as a barrier to their success in life.

He urged the students to emulate the lives of various disability advocates across Nigeria such as Engr. Olajide Funso, David Anyaele, Dr Irene Patrick-Ogbogu among others.

The Programme Assistant of DINABI, Miss Hellen Ibitoye educated the students how to stay positive in spite of their condition.

In her lecture titled “Positive Mind, Positive Vibes breeds Positive Life”. Miss Ibitoye who is on wheel-chair narrated her own story with a view to motivate the students not to lose hope.

Gifts were presented to the students to support them and put smile on their faces.

In his remarks, the vice principal of the school, Mr Seidu Olasunkanmi who spoke on behalf of the principal who was on an official assignment thanked the team from DINABI for their thoughtfulness and passion for the issues of persons with disabilities.

He said DINABI is the first NGO founded by a PWD to come to the school. Hr said it was the first of its kind in the history of the school.

The students express their delight on the programme. They also took time to pray for DINABI.