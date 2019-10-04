Borno State Commissioner Inspects Blind Centers, Orphanage, IDPs Children and Remand Homes in Maiduguri

Assures Of MaintenanceTo Facilities

The Borno State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zuwaira Gambo, Friday reaffirmed government's determination and commitment to carry out general maintenece to all structures and facilities at Blind centers and orphanage homes and schools in Maiduguri metropolitan council.

Hajiya Zuwaira who was on inspection tour of departments and agencies under her ministry to assess situations on ground, said the tour was aimed at ensuring smooth running of facilities by the new administration of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The Hon. Commissioner was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the ministry, Hajiya Hauwa Mai Musa, Alhaji Mohammed Hamza, Director, Admin and Supply (DAS), on the ministerial inspection tour of departments and agencies under her ministry. Also on the entourage were Alh. Wakil Tijani, Director Finance and and Accounts (DAF) and the Director of Planning and Research (DPRS), Mohammed Abubakar.

At the Blind Farm Craft Training Center Muna, the Director of Social Welfare, Yagana Largema, and the Permanent Secretary and the Center Supervisor, Malam Yawudima Kachallah conducted her round. Blocks of classrooms in the Centre are presently being occupied by IDPs from Bama, Dikwa and Marte LGAs of Borno state .

The supervisor revealed that the farmland has been hijacked by the IDPs as resettlement area covering over 45 hectares apart from the blocks of classrooms. He further stated that the IDPs took over the facilities as accommodation few years ago.

Hajiya Zuwaira assured them that the present situation will be reviewed and attended to very soon.

She further noted that government will ensure full engagement of staff and provision of all the necessary training tools and kits at the farm and production center.

At the Rehabilitation Center for the Young Offenders, Yagana Largema, Director Social Welfare of the ministry told the Commissioner that the centre has a capacity of about 1000 capacity, newly constructed and renovated blocks of classrooms, hostels, kitchen, recreational shed, toilets, newly drilled borehole with overhead tank, offices and 70 KVA stand by generator.

At the 94 Family Support Programme Shopping Complex located at Customs Area Market near Ruwan Zafi area, the Commissioner was conducted round the 94 shops.

The Chairman of the FSP 94 Shops Owners, Malam Buni A. Fugu thanked the Hon. Commissioner for her visit.

Hajiya Zuwaira further inspected Remand Home for Young Offenders where the new extension site was undergoing a facelift with modern building facilities and amenities under the funding of UNFPA.

The Headmistress, Hajiya Gana Shettima and the Permanent Secretary conducted the commissioner round the 4 blocks of 15 classes for inspection. She pledged that all areas of maintenece will be looked into as the present administration is ever ready to boost education and health sectors of the state.

She added that IDPs, orphans, women and children will continue to receive government attention through empowerment, emancipation, poverty alleviation and skills acquisition initiatives.

The Commissioner was also conducted round the Women Development Center Maiduguri offices and facilities, Gender Based Violence or Sexual Assault Reference Center known as N3lewa Center at Umaru Shehu Ultra Modern General Hospital Bulunkutu where the officer in charge Hadiza Abba Kyari conducted her round to assess facilities and equipments at the center which operates under the funding of European Union (EU).

At the Fatima Ali Sheriff Orphanage Home Maiduguri, the Hon. Commissioner inspected the available facilities.