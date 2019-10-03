Fidelity Bank Launches GAIM Season 4 To Promote Culture of Savings

N120m To Be Given Out During Promo Season

Lagos Thursday October 03, 2019: Fidelity Bank Plc, top Nigerian lender on Thursday announced the introduction of a new savings campaign in Lagos, as part of concerted efforts to promote the culture of savings amongst Nigerians. The Savings campaign which will ride primarily on digital technologies is one of the many initiatives of the bank aimed at rewarding new and existing customers for their unwavering loyalty and patronage.

L-R: Regional Bank Head, Apapa, Jude Monye; Executive Director, South, Aku Odinkemelu; Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe; Executive Director, Operations and Information, Gbolahan Joshua, all of Fidelity Bank at a press conference, announcing the official launch of the Fidelity Get Alert in Millions Promo Season 4 in Lagos r…Thursday

Dubbed "Get Alert In Millions (GAIM) Season 4", the savings promo is expected to run till April 2020, a duration of six months and will see customers cart away a total of N120 million in cash prizes. Speaking at a press conference heralding the commencement of the promo in Lagos, the Bank's MD/CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo pointed out that the campaign is the ninth in the series of savings promos organised by the Bank in last 12 years to incentivise its customers.

Okonkwo who was represented by the Executive Director, Shared Services & Products (EDSS&P), Chijioke Ugochukwu pointed out that the campaign seeks to reward customers for their loyalty and patronage. Whilst the savings promo is targeted at a cross section of customers, Chijioke noted that the Bank apart from using traditional channels will utilise digital platforms such as its Quick Response (QR) code and Virtual Assistant to reach unserved areas.

L-R: Head, Savings Group, Janet Nnabuko; Regional Bank Head, Apapa, Jude Monye; Executive Director, South, Aku Odinkemelu; Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Chijioke Ugochukwu; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe; Executive Director, Operations and Information, Gbolahan Joshua, all of Fidelity Bank at a press conference, announcing the official launch of the Fidelity Get Alert in Millions Promo Season 4 in Lagos …Thursday

Giving insight into the rationale behind organising this initiative, Okonkwo noted that savings promos remained an integral part of the Bank. He asserted that the promo was focused on reaching out to the unbanked population across the nation. "We embark on campaigns like this to drive financial inclusion in line with the financial inclusion strategy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN. This savings promo allows us to take banking services to the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

"It also gives us an opportunity to promote a savings culture which is critical to building up investible funds for individuals and companies and a key component of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth", she added. Stating that the lender remained on course to achieve its strategic objective of becoming a tier one Bank by 2022, the MD explained that building a robust and solid saving volumes for the institution was a critical pillar to attaining the aforementioned target.

L-R: Past winner of N2million Naira, Ifeanyi Chiedozie Luke; Head, Savings Group, Fidelity Bank Plc, Janet Nnabuko; Regional Bank Head, Apapa, Fidelity Bank Plc, Jude Monye; Executive Director, South, Fidelity Bank Plc, Aku Odinkemelu; Past winner of N1million Naira, Abudu Fred Osemudiame; Executive Director, Shared Services and Products, Fidelity Bank Plc, Chijioke Ugochukwu; Executive Director, Lagos and South West, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali- Ikpe; Past winner of 2million Naira, Akpamgbo Stella Ngozika Ada; Executive Director, Operations and Information, Fidelity Bank Plc, Gbolahan Joshua, at a press conference, announcing the official launch of the Fidelity Get Alert in Millions Promo Season 4 in Lagos recently.