Dr Emeka Offor to donate medical equipment to hospitals 

A Nigerian-born philanthropist and founder of Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Dr Emeka Offor says he would donate medical equipments and supplies to hospitals in the country to enhance healthcare delivery in the health hospitals.

He said the initiative was aimed at supporting the efforts of the Federal Government in the provision of quality healthcare service to the citizens.

He said the medical equipment and supplies are expected to arrive in the country in a couple of days time for distribution to beneficiaries.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Tony Obi told newsmen in Abuja that the equipment are meant to be distributed to hospitals and health institutions in Nigeria as soon as they arrived.

He said the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire and other Federal Ministry officials are expected to represent the Federal Government of Nigeria at the events as well as the Consul General of the Nigerian Mission.

He further disclosed that Sir Emeka Offor who is also a Rotary International Polio Ambassador to Nigeria has been honoured with an International Humanitarian Award in Biloxi, Mississippi, USA by Andrew J. Young Foundation, Inc of Atlanta, Georgia.

He added that Emeka Offor was honored at the annual “Pass on Blessings” of the Foundation.

He quoted Ambassador Andrew Young, as saying that the honour was in appreciation of Sir Emeka’s philanthropic and public-spirited endeavours in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

It would be recalled that both Andrew J. Young Foundation and Sir Emeka Offor Foundation have engaged in humanitarian initiatives to improve the life, health and wellbeing of humanity through programs and initiatives to assist challenged communities.

He said that Dr Offor dedicated the award to humanitarian workers and volunteers all over the world who drive the engine of reaching out to the less privileged and challenged Communities.

He noted that philanthropy and generosity will amount to nothing without these workers.

He paid glowing tribute to Ambassador Andrew Young and his Foundation for touching lives and promised future collaborative partnerships.

On his part, the Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano commended the awardee. He described Sir Emeka Offor as great philanthropist and a great son of Anambra State.

He applauded the several humanitarian initiatives of Sir Emeka Offor especially the “structured campaigns for the eradication of Polio which has yielded huge results”.