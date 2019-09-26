Lawma Partners Stakeholders To Clean-up Apapa

The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has conducted a joint clean-up exercise with APM Terminals Limited and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), to rid Apapa of refuse.

Speaking during the exercise organised by the APM Terminals, the Executive Director of LAWMA, Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni, who represented the managing director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, observed the need for attitudinal change among residents regarding the way they treat the environment.

Exec. Director, Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Mr. Ibrahim Odumboni (m); Ports Manager, Nigerian Ports Authority, Apapa, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olotu (4thright); Customs Area Controller, Abba Kura (3rd right); MD. APM Terminals, Mr. Martin Jacob (4th left); Chairman, Apapa Local Govt., Hon. Adele Owolabi (3rd left) and LAWMA staff, during the clean-up and evacuation of refuse exercise along Apapa-Wharf corridor, organised by APM terminals in partnership with LAWMA, at Apapa, on Thursday, 26thSept., 2019.

He urged Lagosians to embrace the culture of waste bagging, which would play a pivotal role in eliminating the challenge of indiscriminate waste dumping experienced in some parts of the metropolis.

According to him, all stakeholders in Apapa had agreed to come together and committed to having a sustainable solution, which starts with proper bagging of waste and patronising the assigned PSP operator.

Gbadegesin implored the populace to join hands with the present administration to bequeath a healthier and cleaner environment, adding that residents should call LAWMA toll-free line, 07080601020, to report service gaps noticed in their areas.

The NPA Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olotu, in her address, said Apapa should be a place of pride, and in order not to loose the cherished heritage, the concerned stakeholders had come together and agreed on sustainable initiatives that would restore its glory.

She appreciated the various companies involved in the exercise, noting that NPA and other stakeholders would go back to the drawing board to ensure the exercise was sustained.

In his remarks, the managing director, APM terminal, Mr. Martins Jacob, said the idea of the collaboration aside giving back to society, was to raise awareness about environmental degradation and encourage sustainable waste disposal practices.

Jacob said the terminal had taken the campaign to Ogogoro village, by clearing and removing plastic wastes from the shoreline, adding that his organisation was extending same to Apapa environment to support the government in achieving cleaner environment in the state.

In attendance was the chairman Apapa Local Government, Mr. Adele Owolabi and other notable personalities.