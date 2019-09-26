EU, British Council Launch Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation Programme in Nigeria

The European Union (EU) in collaboration with British Council have launched a programme tagged Agents for Citizen-driven Transformation (ACT) in Nigeria as part of moves to promote good governance and ensure service delivery to the citizens.

The programme was designed by the European Union (EU) in response to the identified need to invest in and engage with Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) in the country.

The ACT programme will support the strengthening of civil society institutional mechanisms, structures and processes to improve the internal, external and programmatic competence of selected CSOs, Networks and Coalitions.

ACT Programme is funded by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) and it is being implemented by the British Council.

The ACT programme implementation strategy was developed during its inception phase between August 2018 and December 2018, commencing implementation in June 2019 through to April 2023.

The programme seeks to contribute to the achievement of sustainable development in Nigeria through enhancing the capabilities of CSOs and their role as independent development actors and drivers of change.

ACT will adopt a “rights-based approach” by placing emphasis on building the capabilities of rights-holders to engage with duty bearers by ensuring good governance and sustainable development outcomes in Nigeria.

It is expected to provide a platform for the funders and implementing partners to interface with the media and the public.