Federal Govt. Declares Tuesday, October 1, 2019 As A Public Holiday

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, October 1, 2019, as a public holiday to mark the nation’s 59th independence anniversary celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government in Abuja on Wednesday, congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the commemoration of this year’s anniversary.

He assured them of government’s commitment to ending the current spate of insecurity in the country.

According to him, peace and stability are necessary conditions for the development of any nation.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to emulate the nation’s founding fathers in their love for the fatherland.

Aregbesola, while reminding Nigerians of the immense potential the country was endowed with, assured further that with commitment, “we can move the country to the next level of socio-economic development”.

The minister said, “As Nigerians, we should always remember that there is hope for our country and that we are blessed with both human and natural resources, tourism, cultural diversity, selfless spirit of unity and love for one another, as well as bonded brotherhood, all of which are potential we must exploit in the years ahead to make Nigeria the nation of our dreams.”

Aregbesola enjoined all Nigerians to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its “avowed determination to build a secure, economically viable and corruption-free nation, in line with the dream of the country’s founding fathers.”

“The minister wishes all Nigerians a happy independence anniversary celebration,” the statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mrs. Georgina Ehuriah stated.