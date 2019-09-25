Alleged N90 billion Scandal, Timi Frank Dares VP Osinbanjo Says

Says he was anxiously waiting to receive court summons from the Vice President

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Director of the State Security Service (DSS), Independent Corrupt Practices Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate his claims against Vice President, Prof, Yemi Osinbajo objectively.

He also challenged the Vice President to sue him instead of threatening media houses over his latest revelation of N90 billion used for the last general elections.

Frank said he was anxiously waiting to receive court summons from the Vice President, assuring that such a move will afford Nigerians and the international community the opportunity to hear more about the activities of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor (Osinbajo).

He also asked Osinbajo to resign as VP to give room for a thorough investigation and unbiased prosecution in court, saying, “This is important so as not to influence the judiciary as well as use public funds to pursue the case as a sitting Vice President.”

The political activist had revealed how the VP allegedly collected about N90bn from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to fund the last presidential election.

Frank said he is rather expecting the VP to sue him instead of threatening media houses for keeping the general public informed.

“I understand Prof. Osinbajo, through Femi Falana has written Vanguard Newspaper, demanding for a retraction. It is a move to silence the media and those of us speaking for Nigerians. I challenge Osinbajo to sue me and not Vanguard Newspaper. I’m prepared to meet him in court whenever he is ready to do so.

“The VP should know that I can not be intimidated by his threat. We shall meet in court.

“The VP is trying to intimidate everyone including the media but he has forgotten how he accused others like former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Senate President Bukola Saraki without any evidence,” Frank stated.

“Osinbajo is trying to use his position as Vice President to intimidate me and especially the Vanguard Newspaper but he won’t succeed.

“I have also spoken with Femi Falana, the VP’s lawyer who has confirmed that he has a letter from the Vice President for me but I’m yet to receive the letter,” he stated.

Frank also challenged the EFCC to quickly release the reports of its earlier investigation of the activities of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) under the current leadership.