Isha Sesay guest editor of the BBC’s Focus on Africa

On Tuesday 24th and Weds 25th September 2019, special editions of BBC Focus on Africa radio can be heard on radio and online.

Well-known author, journalist and women’s activist Isha Sesay will guest edit and present the popular BBC World Service programme – for the first time. These unique programmes will be dedicated to the theme of “The Power of African Women’s Voices” – something that is both a personal and professional passion of Isha’s. Stories featured will highlight the issue of empowering women’s voices and how societies can be changed when women have the space to speak up. Throughout the programmes there will be the voices of women in media, film and journalism from across Africa as well as the listeners themselves.

BBC Focus on Africa radio is available on FM frequency in your local area across Africa at the following times : 15GMT, 17GMT and 19GMT

Online BBC Focus on Africa can be listened to live or at any time on demand by searching “BBC Focus on Africa radio” – or via this link https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p00gbjvb