Zulum launches Borno Jobs Portal for 2 Million Applicants

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State on Monday launched "Borno Jobs Portal" with capacity to accommodate profiles of two million job seekers from across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Created by the newly established State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation under its Commissioner, Dr Babagana Mustapha, the portal was aimed at generating a database that will contain educational and professional expertise of all categories of citizens for the purpose of identifying potentials for employment at the federal, state, local government as well at the private sector levels to create opportunities for capacity development and entrepreneurship.

Launching the portal at the Council Chamber of the Government House Maiduguri, Governor Zulum said the portal aim to address youths unemployment contained in one of his ten points pacts upon which he based his pre-election campaign.

He also noted that database generated is to be used in not only creating jobs for applicants within the state but also, for a committee he has since established, to identify job opportunities at the federal and private sectors for Borno citizens who have education and skills required to fill available vacancies.

The Governor directed the State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to work with State Ministries of Education, Higher Education, Information and the Government House Press Unit towards the creation of Public Internet Access Centres and eLiibraries across the 27 Local Government Areas ‎ of the state to increase access for jobs seekers and enhance reading culture of students.

The State Commissioner of Sciences, Technology and Innovations, Dr Babagana Mustapha told the governor that aside the issue of jobs, database to be generated, will be used for government's planning purposes and for sharing with the newly established Vocational Skills Centres being built in different parts of the state so that they can engage those with particular skills required for their activities.

The portal which is to be accessed via jobbank.bornostate.gov.ng ‎ allows applicants to upload their current certificates and enter their skills while there is room to update their information in future, including emails and phone numbers, Dr Mustapha said.

He also said that the applicants are to create their own user names and passwords which make them in full control of their accounts while the ministry will ‎ guarantee the privacy of all accounts.

Mustapha added that the ministry will at various times contact applicants found to have requirements for jobs opportunities and for vocational training.