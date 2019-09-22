Delta State Tribunal Verdict: It Was Expected That Okowa Will Win --- Ezechi

The Executive Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Youths Development, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi has congratulated the governor on his victory at the gubernatorial electoral tribunal which sat in Asaba.

Ezechi in his reactions shortly after the tribunal reaffirmed the victory of the governor at the polls, said the verdict was expected.

“We give thanks to God for this victory; it was an expected verdict because, Delta is home to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it is just impossible for two to be greater than 23.

“Governor Okowa won in 23 local government areas while his greatest rival won in two local government areas with Governor Okowa getting good number of votes too in those local government areas that he lost but, his opponent decided to stretch the democratic provisions by going to the tribunal.

“We are all Deltans and with the all inclusive-governance approach of Governor Okowa, the opponents should not cause distractions but, rather, join the government to build a stronger Delta.

“The youths, elders, religious and more than 80 per cent of Deltans came out to vote for Governor Okowa, so, the Tribunal did the right thing by upholding the decision of the majority of the people which they did with their voters cards.

“We cannot only congratulate our dear Governor, Dr Okowa, we congratulate Deltans, members of the PDP and all lovers of democracy; it was indeed a victory for democracy and we believe that this should signify the end to litigations as a result of the elections,” Hon. Ezechi said.