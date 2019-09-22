Delta Is Under Another Season Of Political Shackles, Says APC Spokesman

Just as the Delta State chapter of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), and her supporter are still in jubilation over the just concluded governorship election petition tribunal judgement awarded to the incumbent governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, the opposition, All Progresssives Congress, (APC), said the party received with surprise, the judgement delivered by the tribunal, on Friday 20th September, 2019.

In a press statement by the Publicity Secretary, Ogheneluemu Sylvester Imonina, said the party expected a better judgement that would have saved the state from another political disaster.

"The Party knows that Deltans and indeed, members of APC family in Delta State expected a total liberation of the State from the shackles and political hegemony holding the State down for two decades now, but the unexpected happened on 20th September, thereby slowing down their crave for the liberation of Delta State at this point in time.

"The Party as a law abiding political entity, though felt pained by the judgement, believes all hope is not lost, as it shall follow the due process of law in achieving its goal/target, as the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act provide the necessary remedy.

"The Party calls on all well-meaning Deltans and members of our Party to exercise some patience. Consultations are ongoing as to the next/best step to follow in respect of the judgement.

"That is, exploring every available legal option(s)/an appeal of the said judgement to the Appelate Court.

"The Party is of the firm belief that Deltans shall have course to smile again", the statement added.