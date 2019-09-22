British High Commissioner  Endorses Ooni Etrepreneurship Global Initiative

Royal African Young Emerging Entrepreneurship Summit (RAYEES), an initiative of the Arole Oodua & Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has been endorsed by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Exellency, Ms. Catriona Laing, CB describing the nitiative as a multiplicity for digital transformation, modern creative incubation, ideas and innovation and new wealth creation ecosystem that should be commended as a pragmatic approach to socioeconomic development for millions of youths across the continent.

The High Commissioner gave the endorsement to last week at her residence in Abuja during a meeting with a royal delegation from the Monarch led by the Director of Media &Public Affairs, Ooni's Palace, Comrade Moses Olafare in respect of the maiden edition of The Royal African Young Emerging Entrepreneurs (RAYEES) slated for November 2019 at the Henley Business School, University of Reading, UK.

“I must commend His Imperial Majesty's broad vision of enriching the lives of young ambitious and fantastic Africans youths through enterprises. This initiative is well structured to propel young Africans to redesign models of human capacities development, serve as an optimal infrastructure, transformative force, shaping business framework, socio economic prosperity and injecting a new leadership system that are compatible with the 21st century advancement”

“I enjoyed the overall reception and strategic conversation that I had with Ooni of Ife during my official courtesy visit to the Royal Court of the Kingdom of Ife and I would like to commend the King for the choice of Henley Business School as a nurturing mechanism and training framework for these young emerging entrepreneurs’ in the UK. I’m keen to exploring synergies that would advance productive and sustainable implementation of this outstanding initiative”

Ooni’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare had earlier introduced Mr. Olamide Awosunle, Special Assistant to Ooni of Ife on Youth Development and Wealth Creation and London based Dr. Ayobami Oyedare, the CEO of Ooni of Ife Global Outreach(OIGO) as members of the royal team.

Olafare reinforced the vision of Ooni of Ife towards the actualization of creative entrepreneurship that can lead to economic prosperity and serve as contemporary life-tube for job creations and swift wealth sharing for millions.

Also speaking, Dr Ayobami explained that the endorsement and support of the other partners will catalyze new leadership system that will be compatible with the 21st century advancement.

"With exceptional partnership from Oracle UK, InterTalent UK, Parsons School of Design in New York City (NYC), Semicolon, Afrinolly and endorsement from British High Commission, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Small and Medium Enterprises Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the initiative will tremendously propel young Africans to redesign models of human capacities development, serve as an optimal infrastructure, transformative force, shaping business framework, socio economic prosperity and injecting a new leadership system that are compatible with the 21st century advancement".

"The summit at Henley Business School, University of Reading UK will provide first class facilities with exciting comprehensive skills integration for four days. Selected young emerging entrepreneurs will receive up-to-date sophisticated business canvas sessions to be coached by Henley Centre of Entrepreneurship, round table discussions, workshops, inspirational pep-talks, parallel projects pitch sessions for designated grants. Every candidate will be awarded Henley certificate and will be inducted into the Henley Alumni global networks".

"It is imperative that we encourage and support more young people to step into the space of start-ups as we revamp the entrepreneurial spirit and ecosystem. For the past three years, various spectrums of projects and opportunities for young Nigerians and others from Africa have been established by His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M) Ooni of Ife aiming at fostering economic inclusion for women and youths in fields such as agriculture, fashion, creative culture, and SMEs driving financial inclusion and unhindered access for SMEs which in turn stimulates economic security and growth across different spheres". He explained.