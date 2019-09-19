Delta Government Begins 2020 Budget Process

Delta state government has set the 2020 budget preparation process rolling, which would be presented to the State House of Assembly in early or middle of October this year.

Speaking Thursday during an opening ceremony at the pre-2020 Budget Defence Session, the Commissioner for Economic Planning, Barr. Barry Gbe, said the 2020 budget has the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper.

Barr. Gbe, who doubles as the chairman, Budget Defence Team said both plans has three years framework.

He disclosed that while the first is aimed at budget preparation on annual basis, the second is based on how to raise the funds to finance the budget with the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), keying into the process.

He disclosed further that the Fiscal Strategy Paper would be basically funded by the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), grants and loans as the case may be.

He expressed hope that when the budget is finally presented to the State House of Assembly, it would be given accelerated consideration.

He assured that MDAs which formed part of the priority list would be well funded while those not in the priority list would receive less attention in the 2020 budget.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Sir. Fidelis Tilije, assured that the state government in collaboration with the ministry would do all they could to improve on the state IGR.

Their counterpart in the ministry of Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, said the Okowa-led administration is interested in deepening transparency in the process, calling on the media to carry Deltans along by way of adequately informing them.

Meanwhile, the Economic Planning Commissioner, has revealed that MDAs would be given targets to fast track the actualization of the budget.