There is No Panic in Maiduguri, The City Remains Peaceful & Calm... Army

A statement issued Thursday in Maiduguri by Colonel Ado Isa , the Deputy Director Army Public Relations , Operation Lafiya Dole, Theater Command Headquarters Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri said information circulating on social media revealed that some mischievous elements are insinuating and peddling rumours of 'terrorists' plan to execute deadly attacks on some selected populated areas and key facilities in Maiduguri town and neighboring areas in order to cause panic and inflict casualty on innocent Nigerians.

The statement added that the Headquarters Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole has assured the public that necessary measures have been put in place to checkmate the purported evil plans of the criminals.

Colonel Isa noted also that, accordingly, troops in the Theatre, have been committed to ensure movements and activities of the marauders are effectively thwarted. Troops are also in staging positions in line with the Super Camp Concept to destroy the bandits whenever they are seen.

He also said that consequently, members of the public are urged to disregard the rumor of 'deadly attacks' on Maiduguri and environs, stressing that, fake news is being circulated by mischievous elements and other collaborators of the criminals with the aim to instil fear and panic in the minds of the people as well as to sabotage the efforts of the military and other security agencies in the struggle to end the menace.

The DDAPR enjoined members of the public to disregard the alleged attacks on Maiduguri city and environs and go about their routine lawful businesses without fear or hindrance.

The public are also advised to be more vigilant and report unusual/suspicious presence or movements of persons especially at important public places like markets, schools, mosques and churches as well as venues for occasions to security agencies.