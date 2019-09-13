Aragbiji lauds NIHORT on youth empowerment 

The Aragbiji of Iragbiji in Osun State, Oba Abdur-Rasheed Ayotunde Olabomi has lauded the Nigeria Institute of Horticultural Research (Training) NIHORT on youth empowerment through training.

The Paramount traditional ruler spoke at the opening of a 3-day empowerment training for youths in Iragbiji on ginger and turmeric processing techniques.

Oba Olabomi said such training would keep the youths productively engaged, create source of income and keep them away from involving in hooliganism and other criminal tendencies.

He urged the beneficiaries to pay adequate attention during the training so as to gain sufficiently. He also charged them to make good use of the knowledge to become self sustained.

The monarch also commended the facilitator of the training, Mrs. Ayo Olaboopo and the management of NIHORT for the youth empowerment initiative.

Also speaking, the Olororuwo of Ororuwo, Oba Kamorudeen Adeyanju Ilufemiloye urged youths in the state to desist from inimical behaviour that could destroy their future.

The Head of NIHORT Programme Extension Research, Dr. Olajide Taiwo, Project Coordinator for Project 5, Dr. S.O. Babalola, and the Proprietor of Pathfinder School of Health Technology, Iragbiji, Alhaji Bisi Olaboopo were among other dignitaries at the event.