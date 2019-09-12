We Will Achieve Universal Health Care, SSA On Health Reveals

The Delta state government has hinted that it would achieve Universal Health Coverage, hence the government is putting adequate health measures on ground.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Delta state governor on Health Monitoring, Dr. Michael Nwoko, said the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa-led administration is desirous of attaining the Universal Health coverage

Dr. Nwoko noted that drive to achieving the scheme has led to the provision of quality, accessible and affordable healthcare service to the people.

He stated this during an interactive section with newsmen at the Delta Printing and Publishing Company Limited, Publishers of state owned tabloid, The Pointer Newspaper in Asaba

The SSA, said while the state Ministry of Health could vouch for the quality of facilities and services in the state owned hospitals, it would shutdown private hospitals and clinics which failed to regularize or validate their registration within the next two months as that was inimical to the quest for the Universal Health Coverage.

He cited the State Health Insurance Scheme as a major initiative towards achieving Universal Health Coverage in the state, noting that the Governor wasted no time in putting the scheme in place when he assumed office in 2015 because of his great passion for the health of the people.

The SSA outlined other foundations laid in the State by the Okowa administration to meet the requirements of the Universal Health Coverage to include the establishment of the State Contributory Health Commission to effectively drive the Health Insurance Scheme and the restructuring of Primary Healthcare delivery service to guarantee effective healthcare delivery service at the grassroots level.

Dr Nwoko added that the Governor also built new hospitals and health centres, renovated existing ones across the State, procured medical equipment and increased the manpower required to enhance the capacity of health facilities.

He said so far about 600, 000 enrollees have been captured under the Contributory Health Scheme, including the equity plan, the informal and formal sectors.