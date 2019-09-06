Rotary Club of Ede Gets New President 

The Rotary Club of Ede will on Saturday install its 7th President, Rotarian ( Dr.) Rasaq Akindele, a Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International.

Rotarian Ayodele Adeyemo, Charter President, Rotary Club of Ede, told The Nigerian Voice that the installation of the new President will take place on Saturday September 7, 2019 at Western Sun Hotel, AISU Road, Ede.

Adeyemo said the new President, Rotarian Akindele will use the opportunity to unfold the development projects of the club for the New Rotary Year in line with the six cardinal areas of intervention of Rotary International.

According to him, "Rotarian ( Dr. ) Rasaq Akintunde Akindele is noted for his caring posture and has an antecedent for large heart. It is hoped that his emergence as President, Rotary Club of Ede will contribute more to the development of Ede community."

"As a round peg in a round hole, President Akindele's tenure is also expected to mark an unprecedented era in the history of the everforward looking Rotary Club of Ede.

"Rotarian ( Dr.) Rasaq Akindele is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Oshogbo.

"Parts of the activities lined up for the occasion include Induction of new members and Board of Directors, Presentation of Awards to highly distinguished personalities and Launching of Club Star Projects for the new Rotary year."

Adeyemo hinted that those expected at the occasion include His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr) Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, LAMINISA 1, Timi of Edeland as Royal Father of the Day while Alhaji Mufutau Oluwadamilare, a noted philanthropist will be the Chairman of the occasion.

He added that some other notable personalities in in the society will also grace the occasion.