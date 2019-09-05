Police arrest suspected armed robbers in Osun

The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Osun state Police Command has arrested some suspected armed robbers in the state.

The suspects were paraded at the police headquarters in Osogbo with some vehicles and other items recovered from them.

Mobile phones, laptops, wrist watches and other items snatched from owners at different locations as well as arms and ammunition were also recovered from the suspects.

The suspects are Oyewunmi Oyelakin, Adebayo Yemi, Adeyeye Opeyemi, Olawale Munirudeen, Sunday Ogbemudia, Lasisi Isiaka, Samuel Johnson and Isiaka Fatai.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Abiodun Ige told The Nigerians Voice that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.