Xenophobia: Police Kills One as mob sets ablaze police van in Lagos

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have shot dead an unidentified Nigerian outside Shoprite premises in Lekki, just as angry mob sets ablaze a police van over xenophobic attack.

A mob had invaded Shoprite at Jakande area, Lekki and destroyed wares inside Shoprite in a reprisal attack on Nigerians in South Africa.

The victim was said to be one of the protesters, he was said to have been shot dead after an angry mob set a police van on fire during a protest on Tuesday.

The angry Nigerians had stormed the Shoprite complex located on the Lekki-Epe expressway, chanting violent songs.

Policemen on ground had prevented them from gaining access into the mall but the protesters lit bonfires.

They also set up barricades around the complex, compounding the traffic situation along the ever-busy expressway.

Police Public Relation Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, said he could not confirm that one person had been killed.

“I cannot confirm that yet but I can assure you that we have deployed several officers to the scene to restore law and order.”

Elkana condemned the act put up by the youths, describing the attacks on the business outfits uncalled for.

“We have made massive deployment to all South African business outfits in the state, including MTN, Shoprite malls, and others, across the state.

“Also, the patrol team has been deployed to the scene. If not for the presence of our men at the scene, the youth would have set the building ablaze.

“These are rumours that cannot be substantiated. The youths are violent and that is why we have been deploying more men to the scene. The operation is still ongoing,” he said.