 Two students died in accident after writing OAU post UTME 

Two students who were coming from Moroo campus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) where they wrote post Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) were involved in accident today and they died.

The identity of the students could not be ascertained, eyewitnesses said both of them wrote the post UTME to enable them secure admission to the university. .

The Nigerian Voice learnt that a bus driver who was driving recklessly hit and killed the two students at Moroo junction along Ife-Ibadan road.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Oke Peter confirmed that the two students died and that the commercial motorcycle rider that carried them survived.

Oke said "The information available to us indicated that the two students died but the Okada rider survived and he is receiving treatment."