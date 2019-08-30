Buni Approves Implementation Of Education Committee Report in Yobe

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved the implementation of the report of the Technical Committee on Education that was constituted to revitalize basic and secondary education in the state.

A statement signed in Damaturu by Abdullahi Bego, the Director General Press Affairs to the Governor Wednesday in Damaturu, said that, “the Committee, led by former Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Mala following the first ever Yobe Education Summit that was held on July 1 2019.

The full recommendations of the committee will be implemented overtime through various education sector agencies in coordination with the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The governor approved that the following be undertaken immediately: a manpower audit to screen all teaching staff across the state; authenticate their certificates and the forms or types of formal training they had gone through; conduct of basic, general and professional competency tests on teachers in the state;.

"The committee is also to identify teachers who need training, re-training or re-assigning to other sectors as appropriate and how to fill in any gaps that may arise; identification of additional qualified teachers for recruitment at all levels of the school system.

“Others are establishment of one model school for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education in each of the three senatorial districts of the state" Buni said.

According to him, three existing schools will be converted for this purpose and a steering committee that has already been set up will work to formalise arrangements for conversion of the schools and the conduct of needs assessment to meet immediate take off requirements.

The statement added that the schools earmarked for STEM education include Government Secondary School, Damaturu (Zone A), Government Science and Technical College, Potiskum (Zone B) and Government Science and Technical College, Nguru (Zone C).

It also stated that the public would be kept abreast of all major developments regularly as the Buni administration moved along to further re-position and develop education in the state.