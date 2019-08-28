We Can Not Continue to Stay in One Place For Boko Haram to Attack Our Soldiers and Weapons.....GOC 7 Div

The new Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, Brigadier General Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim has said that with the military's new concept of Super camps, Response Team (RT) and Strong Response Squad (SRS) adopted by the Nigerian the military recently, it is envisaged that very soon, the end of the boko haram insurgency will be at sight in the Northeast and the country at large.

General Ibrahim who disclosed this Wednesday at Molai checkpoint while on tour of military formations under his command which is also sector 1 of the Operation Lafiya Dole said, “I took over the leadership of the command at the time we are changing our strategy of operations from defensive locations to Super Camps RT and Strong Response Squad SRS to effectively tackle the boko haram insurgency so as to finish our job and go back to the barracks”.

” With the Super Camps SC, RT and SRS, we are going to carry out patrols, raids and respond to any attack from the insurgents.

" We will not continue to stay in one place and Boko Haram will just come and attack our locations and equipment, kill our troops and cart away with our weapons,” Ibrahim said.

He added that with this concept, the soldiers are going to take the fight to the Boko Haram hideouts, wherever they may be , assuring that, the military are more than ever determined and committed to end the insurgency soon.

The GOC further noted that the military are on top of the situation while appealing to the public to always cooperate with the security agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious movement or elements in their midst.

He also advised the Boko Haram insurgents to surrender and lay down their arms or be forced to give peace a chance.

Ibrahim was also at the 7 Division Garrison, 33 Artillery , 211 and 212 Battalions where he was briefed by their commanders on what is going on and other administrative challenges which will always be there ", but we will do something about them to over come everything soon.