CPJ to release 10 Most Censored Countries report

New York, August 26, 2019--The Committee to Protect Journalists will publish a report on the world’s 10 Most Censored Countries on September 10, 2019. The report is based on CPJ’s research into the use of tactics to censor journalists, from imprisonment and repressive laws to surveillance of journalists and restrictions on internet and social media access.

The report covers only those countries where the government tightly controls the media. The conditions for journalists and press freedom in states such as Syria, Yemen, and Somalia are also extremely difficult, but not necessarily attributable solely to government censorship.

CPJ last published a report on the world’s 10 Most Censored Countries in 2015.

WHAT: CPJ’s report on world’s 10 Most Censored Countries

WHEN: September 10, 2019, 12:01 a.m. EST

WHERE: www.cpj.org

CPJ is an independent, nonprofit organization that works to safeguard press freedom worldwide