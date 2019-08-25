Boko Haram Burnt 73 Houses, 28 Shops in Konduga

A total of 73 households and ‎28 shops were set ablaze by Boko Haram insurgents in three villages of Konduga local government area following Thursday night’s attack, the state emergency management agency (SEMA) confirmed to Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Saturday when the governor was in the area on sympathy visit.

The Governor undertook an impact assessment visit to the affected villages in Konduga after his return to Maiduguri on Friday night after his one-on-one security meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

According to the Executive Chairman, SEMA, Hajiya Yabawa Kolo one of the three villages torched by the insurgents, around 8 pm on August 22, the insurgents attacked and set ablaze 17 households and 4 shops in Borri and in Wanori villages.

She said that the BHTs also burnt 34 households and 18 shops while 22 households and 6 shops were further set ablaze in Kaleri-Abdule village, pointing out that there were total figures of 73 households and 28 shops, recorded by the agency.

The governor who went round to see things for himself before meeting the residents and community leaders affected ‎by the attack, promised immediate reconstruction of the burnt houses into modern houses to replace those destroyed.

The Governor added that there were assurances from President Buhari when he met him the previous day with respect to concerted efforts by the federal government to enhance security in Borno State.

Zulum further held discussions with the youths vigilante groups under the Civilian JTF who help with community policing in the area where the volunteers told him that they were short of patrol vehicles and the governor immediately provided them two brand new patrol vehicles.

Professor Zulum was accompanied by top government officials that include stakeholders from the affected villages of Konduga, Borno state where the APC Borno State Chairman, Ali Bukar Dalori and Senator Kaka Malam Yale hail from.