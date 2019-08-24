COZA: Why I boycotted PFN’s panel - Pastor Fatoyinbo

The Founder and Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, has adduced reasons why he failed to honour the invitation of the panel set up by the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria to probe him.

Fatoyinbo had been accused by Busola Dakolo, wife of soul singer, Timi Dakolo, of having raped her in her growing up years.

The pastor denied the allegation.

However, the Christian Association of Nigeria, directed the PFN to probe the allegation.

But Fatoyinbo failed to appear before the panel.

Justifying his decision to boycott the panel in a statement on Saturday by his Executive Senior Assistant, Ademola Adetuberu, Fatoyinbo said: “Our attention has been drawn to a press briefing made by the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Emma Isong, where he reportedly disclosed that the investigation into the rape allegations levelled against the Founder and Senior Pastor of Commonwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, was declared inconclusive due to our Pastor’s failure to appear before the investigative panel set up by the Panel.

“We recall that when Pastor Fatoyinbo was invited by a phone call few days ago by Pastor Akinola Akinwale, who is the National Administrative Secretary of PFN, we explained that our Pastor would not honour the invitation due to legal advice hinged on the ongoing Police investigation.

“The legal advice was also premised on the Press Statement issued and personally signed by the PFN President, Bishop Felix Omobude, where our Pastor was publicly disowned. Based on the foregoing, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the PFN was already prejudiced and may not conduct an impartial session.

“According to the report, Rev Omobude, whom we hold in high esteem, went further to crucify our Pastor without seeking to know his side of the story on the matter. With all due respect, we consider this a prejudicial position in dispensing justice and fairness.

“Even our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ was given an opportunity for fair hearing by the Kangaroo Panel set up with the prime motive of condemning Him to death.

Up till today, there was never any written invitation from the panel or the PFN leadership, apart from the telephone call which we explained why our Pastor could not come, requesting him officially to appear before the panel. A few days ago, a National Officer of the PFN, who spoke to our Senior Lawyer, was informed of the basis why Pastor Fatoyinbo was advised not to appear before the PFN’s panel until the Police investigation into the matter was concluded.

“Once the Police investigation is over, our Pastor is ready to honour the invitation.

“We have also been legally advised to deploy judicial intervention to clear our Pastor as soon as possible, and the process has commenced in earnest. We appreciate those who stood and still standing by us. It is our hope that the truth shall prevail at the end.

We urge the media to give this press statement the prominence it deserves and to disseminate same to members of the public.”