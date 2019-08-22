CSO petitions Human Rights Commission over EFCC's continued detention of Galaxy Construction Boss, Babagana Dalori

A Civil Society Organization, Centre for Public Accountability (CPA), has petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the continued detention of Engr Babagana Abba Dalori the Managing Director of Galaxy Transportation and construction Services, who has been illegally detained by the EFCC, since March 2019.

The group led by its Executive Director, Comrade Olufemi Lawson, in a petition submitted on Thursday asked the NHRC to in the interest of rule of law and compliance with human rights obligations, call the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to order an immediate release of Babagana Dalori.

.

A copy of the petition, which was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, and the Media, said

Engineer Dalori has been held incommunicado in dehumanising conditions since March 2019 by the EFCC, where it has over the period, subjected him, to mental, psychological and physical harassment in manners that violates his human rights.

"Furthermore, in utter contempt of court the EFCC have defied valid and subsisting orders of the Federal High Court ordering the immediate release of some of the detainee. Apart from the contemptuous conduct of the EFCC, it has also illegally impounded some properties belonging to the detainee, without any valid order of the court." the group said.

"For the purpose of clarity, the basis for the travail of Engr Babagana Abba Dalori, emanated from a business dealing, involving his company and some investors, who lost part of their financial investment after a flooding incident sometimes in the year 2018. The company lost sand and equipment to flooding in 2018, and attached to this letter, are copies of sympathy letters from Emirates in areas of operation to the company.

The unfortunate incident which affected many of the dredging equipments of the company was brought to the notice of investors, thereby leading to some of them demanding refund of their investment, thereby necessitating their involvement of the EFCC." the petition read.

The group further said the EFCC should be reminded, that all Nigerians are entitled to their fundamental rights to dignity and liberty guaranteed by sections 34 and 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended and articles 5 and 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Ratification and Enforcement Act (Cap A9) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as it urge the Human Rights Commission, to impress it upon the EFCC to immediately release Engr Dalori from unlawful custody or arraign them in court without any further delay.

"The illegal detention of citizens without trial and against the directive of competent clearly violates human rights, and constitutes a threat to our hard earned democracy." it concluded.