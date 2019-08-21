Ekweremadu, S'east governors conspired to kill me: Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has insisted that former Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, was among some Igbo elites that played active role in the plot to assassinate him and kill the dream of an independent Biafra through Operation Python Dance, part one.

Others include the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, Governors Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, Willie Obiano, Anambra, Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu State and former governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State.

He accused them of instigating, financing and defending a full-scale bloody military invasion of Biafraland which subsequently led to the torture and untimely death of over 600 Biafrans, out of which 28 fell in his compound.

Kanu, who made the declaration in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday in Awka by IPOB's Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said: “These men sanctioned the desecration of the home of an Igbo tradition ruler by Fulani soldiers and did not care if my father, HRM Eze Israel Okwu Kanu, and my mother, who were home with me during the unprovoked invasion, is killed or not.”

He further said: “All these desperate Igbo politicians ever wanted was my death, the death of IPOB, the death of our dream of freedom for all.

“In view of the Nuremberg encounter, it has become necessary for us to refresh our memories lest it succumbs to confusion and deliberate misinformation because most people, unlike we IPOB, are in the habit of excusing intolerable evil and wickedness but we not.

“Every perpetrator of evil, every purveyor of iniquity, every merchant of misery and every defender of injustice must and will be held to account. We will relent until justice is served.”

Kanu recalled that the South-East Governors Forum held a meeting at Government House in Enugu over the increased tension in the region after what they termed Sunday's clash between soldiers and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

He observed that at the end of the meeting, which was also attended by then Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu and President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo John Nnia Nwodo, they arrived at eleven resolutions which include a ban on IPOB activities and an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw soldiers from the region.

He said: “The Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, read the resolution with Enugu Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to his left and Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State to his right.

“Below is the statement read by the Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State Dave Umahi at the end of that meeting:

“In view of the prevailing situation in the South East and its attendant consequences, the South-East governors hereby resolve as follows:

“All activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are to articulate their position on all national issues and submit to the committee of Governors of South East, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and National Assembly members from South-East zone through the Chairman of South-East Governors Forum.

“All governors of South East are expected to ensure compliance in their respective states.

“The South-East Governors Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly Members do hereby reinforce their commitment to one united and indivisible Nigeria.

“We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.

“We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017, Gubernatorial election in Anambra State must hold.

“Accordingly, we appeal to our President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to, please, withdraw the military in the South-East Zone while the police perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order within this period.

“South-East governors have taken concrete steps to protect the lives and properties of non-indigenes in the South East and, of course, including the lives and properties of indigenes in the South-East as well.

“We are in touch with the Northern Governors Forum and they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the North and we have also planned for exchange of visits between the governors. This is to reinforce the confidence of Nigerians in this regard.

“In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing and all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the South-East Zone within this period. The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone culpable.

“We advise all residents of the South East to go about their normal businesses as the government of each state is committed to protecting everybody.

“Finally, we advise our people in the South East to, please, be law-abiding.”

