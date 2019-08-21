Nasarawa State Deputy Governor's Convoy Ambushed By Unknown Gunmen: 3 Police Officers Killed

The convoy of Nasarawa deputy governor, Emmanuel Akabe was attacked yesterday by gunmen. They killed three police officers and a civilian.

The incident happened around Gako hill in Nasarawa, Eggon local government when the deputy governor was said to be heading to Abuja for the inauguration of ministers scheduled to take place on Wednesday.

Report from The Cable said that the escort commander was said to have reinforced his team when he learnt that there were gunmen on the road.

Upon hearing gunshots from an oncoming Hilux van, the gunmen were said to have taken cover and ambushed the police officers and the driver killing all four.

However, Usman Samaila, police public relations officer of the state, confirmed the incident.

His words, “As I speak with you now, the commissioner of police, the deputy commissioner operations and other high ranking officers of the command have gone to the scene of the incident”.