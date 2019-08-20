Ooni Woos Cultural Tourism Investors In Canada As He  Returns Home After A 10-day Royal Visit.

The Ooni of Ife & Arole Oduduwa, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi(Ojaja II) on Friday played host to a group of black Africans and Caribbeans who are top government functionaries of the city of Brampton in Ontario Canada.

During the meeting, both parties agreed to establish a standard mobile museum of African arts with a view to showcasing the cultural and economic potentials of the black race to the world.

The African foremost monarch told his visitors that If the people can see one another as one family, sound of wars in the world will drastically reduce.

"If the world can invest in our origination, their may not not be a need to invest in guns and nuclear weapons again because the history of our origination will make us to see ourselves as one family. Setting up of a mobile museum to showcase Africa to the world is my global vision. And I am ready to partner with the city of Brampton and with you all as my fellow Africans"

"As an economic advantage, I already have loads of artworks in my palace at Ile-Ife, Nigeria which I intend to circulate around the world. This to me is a way of showcasing our economic values to the world through cultural promotion."

"The biggest diamond in the world called 'Osupa Ijio" was taken from my kingdom 400 years ago and it is being kept in Europe till date being used for their own development. So, what you have proposed to me this evening is laudable, it is in line with our goal and we are ready for the partnership." Ooni said.

The Ooni while expressing his thankfulness for the warm reception and great hospitality enjoyed in Brampton and Toronto admonished the black people all over Canada to always rally themselves as one big family of African origin, assuring them of his fatherly collaboration for the unity and progress of the black race.

"We black people must find a rallying point to achieve greatness in this world.

"Thank you so much for the honour and warm reception accorded me and my entourage for the past one week that we have been with you. You have indeed given me reasons to always look after you as my children in diaspora. I will find time to come back again to Brampton and Canada, and I will collaborate with you on a mission to move Africa forward."

"Let us all continue to love one another. Looking at my brother from Ghana here, looking at you my brothers and sisters from the Caribbeans calling me your father gives me the joy of origination. I can easily feel strong energy of a father in the midst of his children. This is truly African and that is why I don't wanna go. But I will always be with you in spirit". Ooni added.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation Councilor Charmaine Williams of the Brampton City Council said the project as proposed will cost 250 million Canadian dollars with an equity of 25 million saying it will be the biggest African arts museum in the world and will serve as a major rallying point for the black people all over the world.

"Brampton is gonna be the hub for the Africans and Caribbeans in diaspora. The museum will show the world the beauty of Africa. It's gonna be a huge hub located in Brampton." Williams said.

Sophia Brown Ramsay of the Black Community Action NetworkBCAN) praised the Ooni for his leadership and relentless efforts to foster unity among the black people across the world.

"Our king left his comfort zone of his kingdom to come to our home here in Canada and since our king has come to our home, we must honour him and that's what we are doing tonight.

"We must work together with him to move our race forward. We thank Your Majesty for your leadership, we thank you for your selfless efforts to unite all of us and we we thank you for being with us in Canada". Sophia Brown said.

Dr Jean Augustine, the first Black Canadian woman parliamentarian who had earlier same day paid a courtesy visit to the king described the royal visit as a good development for the black people of Canada. The 82 year old Grenadian-Canadian educational administrator promised to join the king in his quest for the unity and progress of black race worldwide.

Ooni Ogunwusi and his entourage including his queen, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi(Yeyeluwa) and had on Wednesday 7th August 2019 arrived Toronto Pearson Airport received by Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun of Nigeria embassy, members of Nigerian community in Canada, Yoruba Community and members of the Hope4Sure Foundation led by Peju Oke who also coordinated the Ooni's historic visit to Canada.

While in Canada, the Ooni was hosted to a proclamation day by the Mayor of Brampton, Patrick Brown who honoured him with the City key and flag exchange.

He gave a keynote speech at the 2019 edition of African Business Forum, he chaired the maiden edition of the Imperial Awards, he attended the Yoruba cultural nite, and visited the hospital for sick Children, known as SickKids, a pediatric teaching hospital of University of Toronto where he together with Rev(mother) Esther Ajayi of Esther Ajayi Foundation held talks with the management of the hospital & SickKids Foundation for support in eradicating sickle cell menace in Africa.

The Spiritual head of Yoruba race globally also hosted a number of international business delegations including Triple Five Group a conglomerate based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, which specializes in shopping malls, entertainment, tourism, hotels, real estate and banks led by its Chairman Nadal Ghermezian. He equally hosted Gurmeet BHAMRAH, President of Bombay Sports Co. LTD. And Global T20 Canada who had visited alongside his wife, children and management team visited the king to seek his spiritual blessings.

HRMs Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Olanipekun, Oloba of Oba-Ile, Oba Adekunle Oyeyemi, Adagba of Iyanfoworogi-Ife and President of Esther Ajayi Foundation, Rev(mother) Esther Ajayi among others accompanied The Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) who retuned to Nigeria on Sunday.

Signed;

Comrade Moses Olafare,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace