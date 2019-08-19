Straight from the expansionists’ playbook. Classic expansionism at work.

While IPOB are busy tearing Sen. Ike Ekweremadu's jumper in Germany, Fulani expansionists are propounding the propaganda that there are already 14 Fulani settlements in Enugu State! ( https://punchng.com/insecurity-miyetti-allah-tours-fulani-settlements-in-enugu/ ).

Soon it will become a settled issue, ingrained in the popular consciousness that there are Fulani Settlements in Enugu State.

Nonsense.

Are there Yoruba or Igbo or Ijaw or Tiv settlements in Sokoto, Kano or Kaduna States?

Come tomorrow the expansionists will instigate one skirmish or the other and get the Nigerian Army to ring fence the settlers for 'protection.'

Before long the Federal Government would create separate local governments for 'Fulani settlements' in Enugu State.

While every Nigerian including the Fulani is at liberty to make a home anywhere in Nigeria, it is an act of aggravated aggression and internal colonialism to attempt to create alternative and exclusive homelands for specific categories of people outside their traditional ancestral lands.

There should be nothing like Fulani settlements anywhere in Nigeria other than in the Far North where the Fulani are traditionally clustered.

If there are already clusters of Fulani residing legally in Enugu or anywhere else outside the traditional Fulani homelands, such areas should be made open to all Nigerians irrespective of their ethnicities, to domicile henceforth.

This will dilute the ethnic composition of such areas and prevent them from being associated with any specific ethnicity other than the indigenous ancestral ethnicity of that area.

Nigerians say no to #expansionism .

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.