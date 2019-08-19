Again, Adidi Dokpesi Timothy Writes An Open Letter To Governor El- Rufai

Fellow Nigerians,

An Open Letter to the Governor of Kaduna State Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government House,

His Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,

The Executive Governor of Kaduna State,

Kaduna State.

Nigeria.

19th August, 2019

RE: ISSUES OF THREE YEARS GRATUITY PAYMENT FOR KADUNA STATE PENSIONERS (RETIREES)

Your Excellency Sir,

In view of my recent letters believed to be reaching your office by some concern citizens of Nigeria residing in Kaduna State and indigenous people of Kaduna State, I have received various calls and messages believing that Your Excellency The Governor of Kaduna State will meet up to their expectations as I constantly engage your office for the dividends of democracy which you have always been on track in your second term despite the distractions from your political opponents. It is expected so because the reason for political opponents and dissenting voices is to keep government on its toes and as such the beauty of democracy.

Your Excellency Sir, I can assure you that the people of Kaduna State believes in your government so far from the response I have gotten. No doubt you are on ground for their emancipation as you create an enabling environment for the good people of Kaduna State to thrive and have access to the basic needs of the society.

I intend to make this letter very brief as my attention has been drawn by the governed in regards to the issues of gratuities. I am not one of the beneficiaries of gratuities but the good people of Kaduna State just informed me that for three (3) years they have not received any gratuities from your government and they seek to draw your attention to it so that your Excellency will help alleviate and ameliorate the situation of retirees who have worked very hard and created an enabling environment for good governance as they rendered service to the nation.

Your Excellency Sir, I am made to understand you inherited years of unpaid gratuities as a hangover of successive governments. It is on this note I understand your plight and challeneges despite the fact that during the first years of your administration you were able to disburse gratuities in which so many benefited. No doubt your Excellency, in as much we know it is the responsibility of your office to do the needful, I am also aware of your challeneges to meet up to immediate demands in matters of development that is related to your cosmopolitanization and urbanization process of your policy framework.

Nonetheless, your Excellency I am also aware that currently almost every state in Nigeria even battles with paying salaries and yet to meet up with the new minimum wage. This is indeed a huge challenege and hoping that we shall one day get on the track to economic recovery in Kaduna State.

One basic fact remains your Excellency and that is, despite the fact that so many states do not pay salaries, your Excellency has always put in his best to ensure salaries are paid in Kaduna State and the good people of Kaduna State have no doubt to say that your Excellency has the good intentions to pay the gratuities of those beneficiaries who deserved to get their lot.

I therefore recommend that your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State should seek for avenues to invite stakeholders and beneficiaries of these gratuities in other to engage them with rational explanations that will justify government delay so that citizens of Kaduna State can be communicated to, dialogue with, for enhanced participatory democratic engagement so they can understand with the delay and how the state hopes to very soon ameliorate the situation.

Once again Your Excellency I wish you a frutiful week in office.

Long Live Your Excellency Mallam Nasir El-Rufai,

Long Live the People of Kaduna State,

Long Live the People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

ADIDI, Dokpesi Timothy

08138605055

[email protected]