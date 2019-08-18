IPOB has committed Suicide

A single picture speaks more than a thousand words.

That image of Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) agitators tearing the shirt off the back of Senator Ike Ekweremadu in faraway Germany, no matter his alleged sins, has done more to damage and de-market IPOB than all the video and propaganda clips of the Buhari Administration put together.

A separatist organization that does not have discipline or cannot discipline its followers, should never be entrusted with power nor be charged to lead a supposedly "hostage people" into "independent statehood."

Some of us have always argued that the Buhari Administration overreacted and adopted the wrong tactics by labelling IPOB as a terrorist organization.

A better approach than inflicting illegitimate state terrorism on IPOB agitators as well as the unjust proscription of IPOB itself, is to 'give a dog a long rope and watch it hang itself.'

Suicide. That is what the unruly IPOB has just committed. Suicide.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.