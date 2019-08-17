Delta Task Force On Human Trafficking, Illegal Migration Gets Foreign Alliance

The State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration set up by the state government is being courted by foreign partners as the Grand Explorer Production (GEP), studio of Russia and Dublin seeks for its collaboration.

The Director of GEP, Debbie Gahan who led her Nigerian counterparts of Vision 360 to a courtesy visit on the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice who is also the Chairman of the State Taskforce on Human Trafficking, Mr. Peter Mrakpor, said her organization which was partnering with the Dublin Justice Department was already collaborating with NAPTIP and other relevant government agencies in Nigeria to tackle the menace frontally.

Gahan who disclosed that her organization produced the Osato movie premiere that captured the experience of a young Nigerian girl trafficked to Dublin, hinted the Attorney-General of their plans to take their advocacy visit to all states of the federation to drum up grassroots support against the human trafficking and illegal migration scourge.

She added that the visit was to seek for partnership with the Delta State Government in the fight against human trafficking in the state.

The Chairman of the State Task Force on Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration, Mr. Peter Mrakpor who expressed delight on the visit, said that the Task force was ready to collaborate with her team and other inter government agencies and NGO’s to create adequate awareness on human trafficking.

While stressing that the Taskforce was not leaving any stone unturned to curb the menace, Barr. Mrakpor disclosed that his team was already partnering with the National Agency for the Prohibition Against Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA and other law enforcement agencies.

In another development, the Attorney-General has charge lawyers to be advocate and builders of strong institutions by standing firmly for what is right at all times.

He said for the nation to make appreciable progress and experience the desired growth and development, serious attention must be given to building of strong and vibrant institutions.

Barr. Mrakpor stated this while receiving the Delta State Chapter of the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria CLASFON on Thursday during a courtesy visit.

While he decried the spate of insecurity in the nation, the Delta AG admonished the Christian Lawyers to continue to pray for the peace of Nigeria and encouraged them to sustain their prison evangelism visitation and legislative monitoring of bills sent to the House of Assembly for enactments.

The Justice Commissioner told the CLASFON Members that he will always be guided by the fear of God in taking critical decisions, stating that the Justice Ministry does not persecute but prosecute in accordance to the various provisions of the law.

Earlier, Mr. Precious Nwadimuya, Assistant National Financial Secretary of CLASFON while congratulating the AG for his reappointment thanked him for the robust and fruitful relationship the Fellowship has enjoyed with the Ministry.

He appealed to the Attorney-General for support for the hosting of the South South regional conference of the Fellowship and provision of a bus to ease their movement.

It would be recall that the task force led by the chairman took to the popular Nnebisi road on awareness, sensitization and enlightenment campaign against the scourge of human trafficking and illegal migration.