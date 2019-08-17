Three persons kidnapped on Salah day rescued unhurt by police

The three persons kidnapped at ode-omi in Ijebu waterside local government area of Ogun State have been rescued unhurt by men of Ogun State Police Command.

The victims were rescued today following intensive pursuing of the kidnappers who took the victims to the creek.

The police operation which was led by the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama made use of police helicopter for aerial surveillance of the creek where the kidnappers were tracked.

The spokesman for the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi told The Nigerian Voice that "when the heat was too much on the kidnappers, they were left with no other option than to release their captives."

"The victims namely: Adamson Bamidele, Adam Jelili and Sanni Azeez have since been reunited with their families.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case while efforts are on to apprehend the remaining members of the gang.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Bashir Makama has ordered the anti kidnapping team as well as other tactical squads in the command to do everything possible to apprehend the to apprehend the kidnappers.