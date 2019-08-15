Boko Haram: A Decade Of Terror Explained

It is very embarrassing that the government rather than accept the truth that we are in a full-blown crisis-ridden chaotic situation marred with hostage taking and unnecessary killings throughout the length and breadth of the country gas chosen to dwell in dangerous delusions that everything is ok with us as a people which is having a dangerous effect on governance.

It cannot be gainsaid that if we continue on this path of deceit, it is going to be easier for the proverbial camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for us to overcome the security challenge we are facing as a people. This, cannot be unconnected from the failure of those at the helm of affairs to show serious strategic and tactical plans that are rigorously time-bound in overcoming terrorism which has become a bane on our development.

It is so saddening that despite the fact that Buhari rode into power with the promise of overcoming Boko Haram as a retired war veteran, the hopes and aspirations of the people in this government in bringing to an ultimate end the killings being perpetuated by Boko Haram has been shattered with the constant refusal of the government to wage a decisive war against terrorism in the country.

It would be recalled that ever since Boko Haram launched the needless offensive attack on the country on August 2, 2009 which cost the country nothing less than 700 lives in Borno, successive government in the country have been speaking from both sides of their mouth while paying lip service to the security of lives and properties of the people. The oppressive class has become so coordinated that rather than find a lasting solution to the problems of terrorism which constitute a threat on our sovereignty, a clampdown have been mount against dissent while paying ransom to these elements thereby giving them financial aid.

Today, it would not be out of place to accuse Buhari of pretended governance which is a phenomenon in which leaders make all the motions that suggest that they are in charge but in practise know very little about what actually is taking place to the extent that governance is devoid of evidence-based policymaking. The result is what we have today; a country exhibiting all the characteristics of a failed state with an overstretched military.

Despite the fact that there is serial denial from government officials as to the evils we are confronted with as a people, truth is, the present administration has proven to be as visionless and incompetent as its predecessors in its fickle efforts to rescue the country from the hands of terrorists who are killing and maiming innocent persons on a daily basis.

This government in all honesty has displayed little or no commitment in putting an end to the menace of Boko Haram to the extent that Fulani herdsmen who have been recognised as the fourth deadliest terrorist group in the world have also been on the rise killing innocent persons with impunity while armed bandits and kidnappers are also taking hostages in some other parts of the country. As if that is not enough to brood on, Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has directed landowners to freely give their lands to these marauding blood-sucking elements in order to avoid being killed. This statement of his only shows how myopic those steering the affairs of the country are when it comes to taking us out of the doldrums.

It is so shameful that the people have been left to gnash their teeth and rue lost opportunities under a government that swore to protect their lives and properties. As against government's assumption that Boko Haram has been 'technically' defeated, this deadly group has shown on many occasions that it has not lost its capacity to wreak havoc with constant attack on the military coupled with countless murder of helpless and innocent citizens.

Gen. Buhari need not be told that it is time to take off not to tax and the wayforward in putting an end to the deadly activities of Boko Haram which has claimed over 100,000 lives and displace millions since inception in 2009 is the introduction of federalism in it's TRUE form in the country which include the decentralization of the Police.

Kazeem Olalekan Israel writes from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.