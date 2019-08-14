3 hours ago | Poem
I Fell Ill With My Boss
My boss and I fell ill
the same time.
He went to hospital,
to receive treatment.
I was at home
treating myself.
I sent him text of my situation,
he didn’t respond to know my situation.
He sent me text of his situation,
I responded he gets well soon,
while I was not yet well.
He might still be in the hospital,
whereas I have returned to work,
not too strong, not too ill.
*© Odimegwu Onwumere; August 14 2019*
