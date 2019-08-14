I Fell Ill With My Boss

By Odimegwu Onwumere

My boss and I fell ill

the same time.

He went to hospital,

to receive treatment.

I was at home

treating myself.

I sent him text of my situation,

he didn’t respond to know my situation.

He sent me text of his situation,

I responded he gets well soon,

while I was not yet well.

He might still be in the hospital,

whereas I have returned to work,

not too strong, not too ill.

*© Odimegwu Onwumere; August 14 2019*



